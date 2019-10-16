Ryan Reynolds Teases Secret Marvel Meeting

Ryan Reynolds loves to tease on social media. He posted a picture of himself at Marvel Studios. It got a lot of people excited about a potential third Deadpool movie and possible cross over with the current Marvel Cinema Universe. Reynolds blew smoke at all theories by captioning the picture, “Auditioned for the role of “Anthony Stark”. Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground.” As for the real reason for the meeting at Marvel, we’ll have to wait and see. How would you place Deadpool in Marvel’s movie universe?

