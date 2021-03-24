Ryan Reynolds Video Game Movie Opens in August

The Ryan Reynolds video game movie Free Guy has been moved to a new release date. Disney announced that the movie will be released on August 13. Because of the pandemic, the film has seen several different release dates, a fact that Reynolds joked about on social media. In Free Guy, Ryan will play a bank teller who figures out he’s just a background player in a video game and then decides he wants to be the star and save his world before it’s destroyed. Are you going to check this film out? Is it hard to see Reynolds as anyone else other than Deadpool?