Ryan Reynolds Will Put You To Sleep

Ryan Reynolds has a new show called “Bedtime Stories with Ryan”, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: Ryan Reynolds reading, quote, “classic” bedtime stories. The show will be on the streaming service Fubo, on Ryan’s new Maximum Effort channel. It premieres on Tuesday. Ryan says, quote, “We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while. “Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”