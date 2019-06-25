Ryan Reynolds Writes Fake Review Of His Gin

Ryan Reynolds knows how to create buzz. He wrote a phony review of his own Aviator Gin and posted it on Instagram. Reynolds writing under the fake name Champ Nightengale said Aviator was “the smoothest Gin I’ve ever tried.” After that, things went south because Champ has too much to drink. He continued, “When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes. Even my shoes! I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I’ve always been sensitive to light) but also because I don’t live in Seattle). He went on in the review saying, “I live in Coral Gables, Florida. Also, it’s important to note, until that morning, I’d never met anyone named Linda.” Reynolds’ own mother commented on the post saying, “Ahh…yes…I thought I heard my own son’s voice in that narrative.” Have you ever posted a “fake” review? What was it for?