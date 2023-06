Ryan Seacrest is reportedly being considered as the replace Pat Sajak as host on Wheel of Fortune after he retires in 2024.

Pat announced he would be stepping down from hosting the hit game show after this upcoming season.

He has been hosting the show since 1981 after he was hired by the show’s creator Merv Griffin, who was coincidentally a close friend of Seacrest.

Ryan’s rep has declined to comment.

