Ryan Seacrest reveals what historic item he took from the original 'American Idol' set

ABC/Gavin BondLive episodes of American Idol are full steam ahead and, to get ready for the socially-distanced new chapter in the reality singing competition on Sunday, host Ryan Seacrest revealed that he's been secretly prepared for such an instance...for years.

"Kept this in my garage for over 3 years in case of an emergency," Seacrest announced on Wednesday as he proudly showed off his impressive American Idol setup so he can host without a hitch from home. However, fans who have watched from the very start of Idol might recognize a defining piece of furniture that Seacrest will be sitting at this weekend.

Basically, the 45-year-old grabbed the desk that original judges Simon Cowell, Paul Abdul and Randy Jackson once all sat at and had it safely tucked it away in his garage this whole time.

"So, we're rehearsing for American Idol and this desk right there, we're gonna do the show on Sunday for everyone to be able to vote," Ryan narrates as he takes a video tour of his impressive set up made specifically for the live shows before motioning to what's behind him.

He then remarks, "This desk is the original desk that Randy, Paula and Simon had. And, so, it was in my garage in storage, but I never thought we'd quite use it again... but it's coming in handy!"

The retro-looking black desk is chock-full of that intense Idol energy, with the American Idol logo emblazoned front and center as its lit up with the show's signature blue and white-colors.

American Idol returns Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be broadcast live from 25 separate locations.

However, when it comes to who'll have the best home setup, it's obvious Ryan Seacrest has it in the bag.

