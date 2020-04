ABC is hosting The Disney Family Singalong on April 16th. It will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The singalong will feature celebrities and their families singing their favorite Disney tunes. Celebrities include Michael Buble, Kristin Chenoweth, Little Big Town, Amber Riley, Luke Evans and more. The show will air PSA’s to raise awareness about FeedingAmerica.org. What is your favorite Disney song?