S. Fla Congressman Makes Joke about President Trump Drowning in Potomac

A South Florida Congressman makes a joke about the President drowning in the Potomac.

Democrat Congressman Alcee Hastings is a longtime critic of President Trump and now he is making headlines for an off-color joke about Trump drowning.

During a “Stronger Together” rally in Sunrise, Hastings asked the crowd the difference between a crisis and a catastrophe.

Alcee Hastings joke

Hastings, who represents Broward and Palm Beach Counties, attributed the joke to the son of a Florida state lawmaker.

He also took digs at Trump saying “There is no question that something is tragically wrong with the President in his mind.”

There’s is no comment from Hastings’ office.

