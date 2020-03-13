"Sad, inevitable": Josh Groban postpones three Florida concerts due to COVID-19 concerns

ABC/Fred Lee

Josh Groban's been performing in Florida this past week, but like so many other artists, he's decided to hit "pause" on playing because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. He's postponed the final three concerts of his scheduled run in the Sunshine State.

In a statement on Instagram, which he captioned, "Some sad, inevitable news about my shows in Florida this week," Josh writes, "I'm writing from sunny Florida where we have done 3 shows on this run to incredible audiences. But my love of performing for you is secondary to wanting you, my fans, and my band and crew, as well as my family back home, to do everything we possibly can to be cautious and safe."

Noting that we are living in "unprecedented times," Josh continues, "It’s with great sadness but out of respect for the appropriate course of action that we are postponing the final 3 Florida concerts."

"We are working hard to find new dates to come back to Florida and do this right....be safe, wash your hands, and I send you my unending gratitude for your understanding," he adds.

Josh's next scheduled show is April 16 in Hanover, MD, and then on the 18th, he'll do the second show of his new residency at New York's Radio City Music Hall, which started on February 14. Of course, it's anybody's guess as to whether these shows will go on as planned.

