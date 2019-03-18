Safety Experts Say Swim Lessons Should Begin at 1-Year Old

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated their advice on water safety. The AAP says that by starting swim lessons for your kids at age 1, you are reducing your child’s risk of drowning.

Nearly 1,000 drowning deaths happen in the U.S. each year, and drowning is a leading cause of death in children. The two major things to teach kids are water safety and basic water skills.

An AAP author told CBS News that parents shouldn’t just think of pools and big open bodies of water, but also bathtubs, toilets and buckets. Kids age 0-4 are at the highest risk for drowning-related accidents since they don’t have the skills to supervise themselves or anticipate danger.

Have you taught your children to swim? How old were you when you learned to swim?