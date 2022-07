It happens every year by the way, so if you’re wondering why your allergies randomly flare up at this time of year, this could be the reason why.

Dust from the Saharan Dessert is making its way over South Florida, and will likely spark seasonal allergies.

The dust is also expected to raise temperatures, which is AWESOME considering we are boiling in this heat right now!

I’d suggest you replace your air filter if you haven’t already.

