Salem, MA Unveils World’s Largest Ouija Board

The town that once hosted the infamous Salem Witch Trial has unveiled the world’s largest Ouija board. The massive board, dubbed “Ouijazilla”, spans nearly 3,200 square feet and weighs 9,000 pounds. It’s the work of a New Jersey-based artist named Rick Schreck, who says he’s been collecting Ouija boards since 1992. The board sets a new Guinness World Record and is currently on display in the town’s historic Salem Common. Have you ever used a Ouija board? Did you grow up believing they were demonic?