Sally Field Named Recipient Of 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field is extremely excited about being named the recipient of the 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award in this year’s ceremony.

She will be given this prestigious honor on February 26th for her iconic acting career.

SAG-AFTRA president said, “Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae. She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as Winning Time, in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss.”

The president continued, “She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop, and we hope she never does.”

Which role from Sally Field do you think deserved an Oscar?