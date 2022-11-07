Salt-N-Pepa Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

This week, DJ Spinderella and Salt-N-Pepa reunited to commemorate the group obtaining a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s the first reunion with Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper since 2019. “Thank you Salt and Pep for mentoring me,” Spinderella told E! News “We been through it, ups and downs, life lessons.” She also hinted at fixing their relationship, saying, “It wasn’t just the music, it was our relationship and that means everything to me so whatever we got to do to fix that, let’s get some unity back in this! Let’s figure it out and be iconic and be what the fans want.” Do you think Salt-N-Pepa will welcome Spinderella back into the group? (HipHopDX)

