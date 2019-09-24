Sam Smith and Renée Zellweger channel Judy Garland on duet “Get Happy”

Decca/Republic Records

Decca/Republic RecordsSam Smith and Renée Zellweger have released their new duet, “Get Happy,” from the soundtrack of Zellweger's upcoming movie Judy.

The two belt out the joyous tune -- originally sung by the legendary Judy Garland in the musical Summer Stock -- backed by a big brass band.

Sam previously gushed over being able to collaborate on the iconic song, saying, “It was truly an honor to sing with Renée. Nobody could have played Judy as well as Renée, and it is a career highlight for me to be singing with her, and -- in some small way -- with Judy. I hope everyone loves the film as much as I did."

The full soundtrack for the film, which stars Zellweger as Garland in the last few years of her life, comes out September 27, the same day the film hits theaters in the U.S. So far, Zellweger has won critical raves and Oscar buzz for the role.

