Sam Smith changes pronouns to "they/them": "I've decided to embrace myself for who I am"

The singer announced the change with a post on Instagram.

"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," Sam writes. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

Sam continues, "I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*** it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."

While Sam adds that while they are not ready to, "eloquently speak at length about what it means to non binary," they just "want to be VISIBLE and open."

In an interview with The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil for her "I Weigh" movement back in March, Sam explained, "I'm not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.