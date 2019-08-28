Sam Smith duetting with Renée Zellweger on "Judy" soundtrack

Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment

The singer will be featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Judy Garland biopic, Judy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He’ll be duetting with Renée Zellweger, who plays Judy in the film, on a version of the classic tune “Get Happy,” from the musical Summer Stock.

"When I was 17 years old I did a project on Judy Garland for my Film Studies A-Level,” Sam says in a statement. “…She has remained as one of the icons of my life.”

He adds, “It was truly an honor to sing with Renée. Nobody could have played Judy as well as Renée, and it is a career highlight for me to be singing with her, and -- in some small way -- with Judy. I hope everyone loves the film as much as I did."

The Judy soundtrack will be released on September 27, the same day the film hits theaters in the U.S. The movie follows Judy through her final concerts in London in the late 1960s.

