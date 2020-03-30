Sam Smith renaming 'To Die For' album and pushing back release date

Capitol RecordsIt seems self-quarantine has given Sam Smith some time to think about their upcoming album -- and they’ve decided to make some changes.

In a message to fans on social media Monday, the singer revealed they’ll be pushing back the June 5 release date of To Die For, as well as changing the album title.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” Sam wrote.

They added, “I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date -- both of which are to be confirmed at this time.”

Sam promised the album will definitely be coming this year. “But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about,” they continued.

Lastly, Sam thanked fans for their understanding and patience, writing, “I always want to do right by you.”

Back in February, Sam released "To Die For," the lead single and former title track off the forthcoming album.

