Sam Smith reveals *this* actor was his teenage crush, and still makes him feel "giddy"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicSam Smith seems to have interesting taste in men. Asked by the U.K.'s Hits Radio to reveal their teenage crush, the singer said it was, of all people, Shia LaBeouf.

"I have never met him and would love to meet him," adds Sam. "He makes me feel giddy."

Sam also mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio. "I met him and he is stunning...stunning!" gushes Sam. "He came up to me right before the Oscars and said hello and said he liked my music. I said I liked him!"

The "Dancing with a Stranger" singer also has a thing for One Direction's Harry Styles. "I've seen him recently, he's so [hot]," Sam admits. "Like, I lose my breath. Sensational."

Sam was also asked what they think their 16-year-old self would say if they could see their life now.

"Oh my God, my 16-year-old self would be like, 'Wow, Sam! This is nuts! What an amazing life!'" says the Oscar-winning star.

"Yeah, I think I'd probably -- at 16 -- I'd just start crying if I could see my life now. It'd be amazing."

A few other things Sam revealed in the interview, which is called My Teenage Self: His favorite shows as a teen were America's Top Model, Charmed and My Super Sweet 16; he didn't have his first kiss until he was 17; and the one piece of advice he'd give his teen self would be, "Stop worrying about your weight."

