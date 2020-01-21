Sam Smith to perform at Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras next month

Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesSam Smith is heading Down Under next month for a special performance.

The singer announced in a video on social media Tuesday that he'll perform at Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival, set to take place on Saturday, February 29.

“I have an announcement to make today which is honestly for me one of the highlights of my career,” Sam tells fans. “Australia has meant so much to me as a queer person and I’m going to be singing at Mardi Gras this year.”

Sam adds that they hope to bring some joy to the people of Australia in the wake of the devastating bushfires.

“And I cannot wait to be with you all after such a challenging time and hopefully we can spread that love and sing and dance,” Sam says. “So yeah, Mardi Gras, can’t wait to see you!”

Sam joins previously announced Mardi Gras headliners Dua Lipa and Kesha. Sam last toured Australia as part of the Thrill of It All world tour in November 2018.

