Sammy Hagar and The Circle salute frontline workers in new video for their cover of Bowie's "Heroes"

Sammy Hagar and his band The Circle have premiered an official music video for their cover of David Bowie‘s classic “Heroes,” which is featured on their recently released album Lockdown 2020.

The clip features remotely shot footage of Hagar and his Circle band mates — bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson — performing their parts separately and incorporated into the front page of an interactive newspaper dubbed The Lockdown Times that boasts headlines celebrating frontline workers and others who have helped out people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the video now at the Red Rocker’s official YouTube channel.

“Recording the song and creating the music video for ‘Heroes’ gave us a chance to tip our hats to all the Frontline workers on every level our of communities,” Sammy notes in a statement. “From the doctors and medical workers, to the grocery stores, police, firefighters, scientists, and more who’ve put their own lives on the line to do their jobs and help others. For us, their contributions kind of sum up the best of 2020.”

Hagar and The Circle are donating all proceeds raised from “Heroes” to food banks and relief efforts across the U.S. The track and the Lockdown 2020 album are available for purchase and streaming now.

As previously reported, Lockdown 2020 features the audio of performances from Hagar and his group’s series of “Lockdown @Home Sessions” videos that have been posted on Sammy’s YouTube channel since March 2020.

Among the other songs featured on Lockdown 2020 is a new original called “Funky Feng Shui,” and covers of tunes by The Who, Bob Marley, AC/DC, Buffalo Springfield, Little Richard, Van Halen and Hagar’s solo group The Wabos.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Funky Feng Shui”

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” (The Who)

“Good Enough” (Van Halen)

“Three Little Birds” (Bob Marley)

“Whole Lotta Rosie” (AC/DC)

“For What It’s Worth” (Buffalo Springfield)

“Keep A-Knockin'” (Little Richard)

“Right Now” (Van Halen)

“Don’t Tell Me What Love Can Do” (Van Halen)

“Sympathy for the Human” (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

“Heroes” (David Bowie)

