Sammy Hagar & Bob Weir confirm eighth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert

Sammy Hagar and Bob Weir are once again teaming up for a good cause. The two artists have announced their eighth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert, which raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Program at the University of California San Francisco’s Benioff Children’s Hospital.

The benefit, the first in three years, will take place May 13 at the Fillmore in San Francisco, with a lineup that features former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, Chris Isaak, Don Was and more, plus yet-to-be-announced special guests.

“I’m thrilled that we’re back for an eighth year and back home at the Fillmore in San Francisco where it all began,” Hagar shares. “Most of all I’m so grateful to my friends and partners who lend their unconditional support year after year,” noting the artists “donate their time and deliver unbelievable performances so all of the profits can go directly to an incredible cause.” He adds, “That’s my kind of philanthropy!”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. PT.

