Sammy Hagar celebrating his birthday next month with events in Huntington Beach, CA, and on Catalina Island

Courtesy of Sammy Hagar/Nederlander Concerts

Sammy Hagar has announced plans to relocate his annual birthday bash — traditionally held at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — to two sites in Southern California.

The Red Rocker’s 2021 birthday celebration will kick off with the inaugural Afterburner Music Festival, taking place October 1-2 at Huntington Beach, California. Sammy and his current band, The Circle, will headline the festival’s first day, while the second day will include performances by Sam Hunt, X Ambassadors and Cassadee Pope. Tickets for the fest are on sale now.

Hagar and The Circle will then head to the Catalina Casino on Catalina Island for the 2021 Birthday Bash, scheduled for October 7, 8 and 9.

The October 7 show is a VIP event that will feature an acoustic performance, and Sammy and the band also will share stories and take questions from the audience. Attendees also will receive special merch, memorabilia and more.

A limited number of VIP tickets for the October 7 event and three-day passes are on sale now, as are single-day tickets for the October 8 and 9 events. Fans attending the Catalina Island shows will be required to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

During the pandemic last year, Hagar was unable to hold his birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina. Instead, Sammy and The Circle played a socially distanced concert on October 8 on Catalina Island. About his decision to hold this year’s bash on Catalina, Sammy explains, “I fell in love with the island and when we toured the…iconic Catalina Casino with its massive circular ballroom that opens on three sides to the bluest water I’ve seen in California, I got chills and knew we’d be back.”

Hagar’s actual birthday is October 13. He’ll be 74.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.