Sammy Hagar dreams of having his own resort

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Sammy Hagar has a lot of business ventures outside of music, and he’s setting his sights on one more.

The former Van Halen frontman owns several restaurants and nightclubs, including his Cabo Wabo Cantina, and now he says he wants to go even bigger, with his very own resort.

“I want a resort: Sammy’s Resort World,” he shared during an appearance on The Kenny Aronoff Sessions podcast. “Everything Sammy. Basically, Sammy’s Island.”

He adds, “Like, if you went to my island, I’d have everything there for you. The food I like to eat, the drink I like to drink. You’ll be listening to my music and other people’s music that I like.”

Hagar hints that the resort will need to be by a beach, noting, “I have to have a coast.” And like his Cabo Wabo chain, it would include a place for him to get up onstage and play.

He says, “Now, this is my dream, OK? It’s going to happen. I’m telling you it’s going to happen.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.