Sammy Hagar & Michael Anthony share video tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Former Van Halen members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have shared a video tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday at age 65.

The two have been rehearsing with their band The Circle, and they explain how performing the Hagar-era Van Halen song “Right Now” has helped them sort through their feelings during this difficult time.

“I’ll tell ya, a Van Halen song never felt so hard to sing and play in my life,” Hagar says. However, he adds that, while playing it, he eventually found comfort in the music.

“What I felt playing, especially a song like ‘Right Now’ that’s so timeless, I felt, ‘Wow, thank God for this!'” Hagar shares. “It’s, like, ‘We’ll never play with Eddie again, but thank God for this.”

“We have the music,” Anthony adds. “The music will live forever, if nothing else.”

By Josh Johnson

