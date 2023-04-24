Sammy Hagar on David Lee Roth: He’s “not fun,” “doesn’t care about his voice”

Kevin Kane/WireImage

In 2002, former Van Halen frontmen Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth toured together on Song for Song, the Heavyweight Champs of Rock and Roll tour, but apparently it did not make them friends. In fact, Hagar doesn’t have very many nice things to say about Roth.

“He’s not a fun guy. He doesn’t play well with others. I’m not sure what his problem is … He just always is about, ‘How can I make this guy look bad?’” Hagar said on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. “[I thought] he’d be a fun guy to know. But he ain’t like that. He ain’t like his persona. When you get around him, he ain’t that guy. He’s some other cat.”

While Hagar acknowledges Roth’s “early stuff is frickin’ great,” he’s not that impressed with any of Roth’s later solo stuff. “He’s a showman. … He doesn’t care about singing,” Hagar says. “If he did, he’d take care of his voice or he’d take voice lessons, and get warmed up and do something.” He adds that the last time Roth played shows he “sang so bad” that “it was embarrassing.”

“He doesn’t care about his voice, which drives me nuts, man. I care more about my voice than I do my d***,” Hagar said. “If my d*** didn’t work a couple of times, I’d be OK with it — I’d be bummed out — but if my voice f**** up onstage, I’m f****** bummed, man.”

