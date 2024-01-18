Sammy Hagar on decision to auction off his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari: “It’s too much car for me”

Courtesy of BarrettâJackson

Sammy Hagar is set to auction off his custom 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the Barrett-Jackson 2024 Scottsdale Auction, beginning Saturday at WestWorld in Arizona. And while he has had second thoughts about his decision, he tells ABC Audio that passing it on is the right thing to do.

“I don’t deserve to own it anymore because it’s too much car for me,” the 76-year-old says. “I mean, at my age, that car is so fast. You have to recalibrate your brain when you get in.”

Sammy believes that holding onto it is like keeping a classic piece of artwork.

“Things like that you shouldn’t own. You shouldn’t die with that in your possession,” he says. “You should pass it on to someone else that can appreciate it. That’s kind of the way I feel about this car. It’s that special.”

Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. premium sparkling rum canned cocktails will be making their Arizona debut as the “presenting sponsor” of the auction. Sammy’s confident fans will love them, because he does.

Sammy insists he’s very involved in the development of all his liquor and cocktails, noting, “The look and feel, how it’s going to taste, 100% comes from my tongue, my palate, my stomach, what I like.”

In fact, that’s Sammy’s motto when it comes to any of his business ventures. “You please yourself, you say, ‘This is what I like,’” rather than creating something because you think others will like it. He notes, “To go into business like that to me would be ludicrous.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2024 Scottsdale Auction, featuring about 1,900 collectible cars, trucks and SUVs, is happening January 20-28. More info can be found at scottsdale.barrett-jackson.com.

