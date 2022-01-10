Sammy Hagar returning to Las Vegas in February and March for more residency shows at The STRAT

Courtesy of Sammy Hagar

After launching a six-show Las Vegas residency at The STRAT Theater this past fall, Sammy Hagar has announced six new dates at the venue, scheduled for February 9, 11 and 12, and March 23, 25 and 26.

The “Sammy Hagar and Friends” shows will feature the Red Rocker performing a rotating set of classic songs from throughout his long career, plus select covers, with his current band The Circle — founding Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, acclaimed rock drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson of Sammy’s longtime backing group, The Wabos.

Like Hagar’s 2021 residency, this year’s concerts also may see some surprise guests joining Sammy and the band on stage. Artists who made special appearances last year included The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir, Rick Springfield and Ratt‘s Stephen Pearcy.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to The STRAT for my Las Vegas residency,” says Hagar in a statement. “We have created the ultimate concert party in a theater that captures the beach vibes of my annual birthday parties in Cabo San Lucas with a new show every night. It’s a blast and I can’t wait to continue with my bandmates, special guests and Redheads in 2022.”

Tickets for the 2022 shows go on sale to the general public this Wednesday, January 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

Members of Hagar’s fan club can purchase pre-sale tickets starting today at 10 a.m. PT, while members of The STRAT resort’s True Rewards program can buy tickets beginning Tuesday, January 11, at 10 a.m. PT.

Limited VIP packages also will be available that include early entry to the theater to watch Hagar’s soundcheck, a signed laminate, a bottle of Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, “Sammy Hagar and Friends” merch and more.

Visit TheSTRAT.com and RedRocker.com for more info.

