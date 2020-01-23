Sammy Hagar, Rick Springfield are now Booze Business Partners

Rock’s most unlikely collaborators have teamed up again for a new business venture. Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield have revealed they’ve pooled their resources to relaunch Hagar’s line of Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum. “Our first collaboration was a home run, so we thought, ‘Why not try it again?,'” says Springfield, who previously teamed with Hagar to record the song, “I’ve Done Everything for You.” The two are peddling three types of rum under the “Beach Bar” brand name: a classic white rum, the Kola Spiced rum, and the Red Head Macadamia Nut rum. Although Hagar started the brand on his own, Springfield is now co-owner of the business, the duo revealed. “Sammy has had such amazing success in the spirit business and I’ve wanted to get into it for a while now,” Springfield says. “When this opportunity came along I thought it was a brilliant idea. And I am an Earnest Hemingway fan so of course, I drink rum. I’ve tried a bunch of them and the Beach Bar brand is a cut above all the ones I tried.” Are Hagar’s brands of booze any better than non-celebrity brands? Do most buyers believe celebrities do more than just allow their names to be used for products they endorse?