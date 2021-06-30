Sammy Hagar says he wants transport fans to his Cabo Wabo Cantina at his Las Vegas residency

Courtesy of The STRAT

On Monday, Sammy Hagar announced plans for a four-date Las Vegas residency taking place this fall at the intimate STRAT Theater at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod.

The show, dubbed “Sammy Hagar and Friends,” will feature the Red Rocker performing with a rotating cast of his musical pals, similar to the annual birthday bashes he’s known for throwing in October at his Cabo Wabo Cantina club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

As Hagar explains to ABC Audio, “[With] the production, what we’re trying to do is…basically transport you to Mexico…And then, as far as the music side of it goes, the reason it’s called ‘Sammy Hagar & Friends’ is so that I can really invite anyone I want.”

For the first two shows, on October 29 and 30, Hagar will be joined by his current band The Circle, which features founding Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, acclaimed rock drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson of Sammy’s longtime backing band The Wabos. Anthony and Johnson also will be playing with Hagar at the residency’s final two dates, on November 5 and 6.

Various as-yet-unannounced guests also will perform at the shows, and Sammy says attendees may see him play with The Wabos and his supergroup Chickenfoot, which also features Anthony, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani.

“Expect the unexpected and a very deep set list,” Hagar declares.

Meanwhile, Sammy says he’s hoping to do more residencies at The STRAT starting next year, and if he does, he may dedicate some shows to playing full albums from his solo catalog.

“Like…[on one night, we’ll] do [1981’s] Standing Hampton album and [1984’s] VOA album…things like that,” Hagar suggests.

Visit TheStrat.com for all ticket details.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.