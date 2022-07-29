Sammy Hagar & The Circle announce new studio album, drop advance single

UMe

Sammy Hagar and his band The Circle have unveiled plans to release a new studio album titled Crazy Times this fall and made the title track available as an advance digital single Friday, along with a companion music video for the tune.

The 10-song collection, which can be preordered now, will be released on CD and via digital formats on September 30, while standard black vinyl and limited-edition red vinyl LP versions will follow on October 28.

Hagar & The Circle recorded Crazy Times at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb.

Crazy Times, which is a follow-up to the group’s 2019 debut, Space Between, features nine songs either written or co-written by Hagar, as well as a cover of Elvis Costello and the Attraction‘s 1978 classic “Pump It Up.”

The title track was one of three tunes the Red Rocker co-wrote with his Circle bandmates — bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson — and Cobb.

The video for the hard-driving, riff-heavy song features Hagar and the band performing the tune as a montage of explosions and other ominous images appear behind them.

Hagar says that after the long COVID-19 lockdown, he really appreciated getting to work with his bandmates again in person.

“Going back in the studio, creating and being with the music is just what felt natural,” Hagar notes. “There was joy in the hard work, catharsis and the comradery we’d craved. It was like those two years of not being able to do very much fell away and we really all came together and let it out in the music and lyrics.”

The digital version of Crazy Times also features a pair of bonus tracks. Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Intro: The Beginning of the End”

“Slow Drain”

“Feed Your Head”

“Pump It Up”

“Be Still”

“You Get What You Pay For”

“Crazy Times”

“Funky Feng Shui”

“Father Time”

“Childhood’s End”

Digital-only bonus tracks:

“2010”

“Father Time” (acoustic demo)

