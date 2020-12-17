Sammy Hagar & The Circle debut "Lockdown Sessions" video performance of 2001 Hagar holiday tune

Chime Interactive

To close out the year and in celebration of the holiday season, Sammy Hagar and The Circle have released an 11th and final installment of their remotely created 2020 “Lockdown Sessions” video series, a clip of the Red Rocker and the band performing his 2010 yuletide tune, “Santa’s Going South for Christmas.”

The new clip comes on the heels of the announcement that Hagar and The Circle will release a new album called Lockdown 2020 on January 8 featuring all of the previous 10 performances they recorded this year as part of their “Lockdown Sessions,” as well as a new cover of David Bowie‘s “Heroes.”

“This song has been waiting many years for a video,” Hagar says of “Santa’s Going South for Christmas,” adding “Here it is, courtesy of Lockdown 2020.”

Like the previous “Lockdown Sessions” installments, the new video brings together separate clips of Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson performing the tune. The “Santa’s Going South” video is enhanced by a little digital snow, and also features cameos by Hagar’s wife Kari and son Andrew, Anthony’s daughter Elisha and granddaughter Nina, and Sammy’s pal, celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Hagar originally released a duet version of “Santa’s Going South” with country star Toby Keith as a holiday single in 2011.

The Lockdown 2020 album is available for pre-order now.

By Matt Friedlander

