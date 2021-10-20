Sammy Hagar & The Circle line up four-city “A Toast to Texas” tour in December

Courtesy of Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar and his current band The Circle will be heading to the Lone Star State this December for four special shows that also will celebrate the recent launch of Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., the Red Rocker’s new line of canned sparkling rum cocktails.

Hagar & the Circle’s “A Toast to Texas” tour will feature concerts on December 3 in Fort Worth, December 4 in San Antonio, December 6 in Austin and December 8 in Houston.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 22, while pre-sale tickets will be available starting October 20. Visit RedRocker.com for more information.

“We chose cool, smaller venues on this tour so we could throw a party like we do in Cabo,” says Hagar, referring to his Cabo Wabo Cantina club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “It’s about the whole experience, fans can sample my new…sparkling rum cocktails, along with some Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum, while listening to The Circle jam. We’ll be back next summer with the big rock shows, this is a party we’re throwing just for Texas.”

Prior to the Texas shows, Hagar will kick off his six-date “Sammy Hagar & Friends” Las Vegas residency at The Strat that runs from October 29 through November 13. All of those performances are sold out.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.