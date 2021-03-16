Sammy Hagar & the Circle premiere "Bad Case of Loving You" cover as part of band's "Lockdown Sessions"

Credit: Leah Steiger

In January, Sammy Hagar & the Circle released an album called Lockdown 2020 that gathered together the audio from a series of remote video performances the Red Rocker and his group recorded last year remotely and posted on his YouTube channel.

Now, Hagar and company have debuted a new video as part of their “Lockdown Sessions” series, a cover of the late Robert Palmer‘s 1979 hit “Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor).”

The song, which was written and originally recorded in 1978 by the late Moon Martin, was covered by Palmer the following year and peaked at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I always loved this song written and recorded by Moon Martin, and taken to the top by the one and only Mr. Robert Palmer,” says Hagar in a message accompanying the video. “As we continue our @ Home Sessions, we hope be able to bring it to you live in 2021.”

As with the previous “Lockdown Sessions” clips, the new video features footage of Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson performing their parts separately.

Interestingly, Sammy posted the “Bad Case of Loving You” clip a couple of days after sharing a short video on his social media sites of him receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“I dislike shots as much as anyone,” Hagar admitted in a note accompanying the video. “But I want to get back to playing live concerts, traveling the world without putting anyone at any risk my family my friends and myself Included.”

By Matt Friedlander

