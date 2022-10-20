Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s new “Father Time” video celebrates Red Rocker’s life and career

Credit: Leah Steiger

Sammy Hagar reflects on his life and music career in “Father Time,” and the Red Rocker has just released a music video for the poignant tune. The song is from his latest studio album with his band The Circle, Crazy Times.

Hagar, who celebrated his 75th birthday last week, says he wrote “Father Time” just after he turned 70 while at his former home in Maui, Hawaii, that overlooked the ocean.

“When I first wrote ‘Father Time,’ I kept it from everyone because it was so personal that I’d get too choked up to actually sing it,” he admits. “The words ‘Father Time’s over there looking over my shoulder’ just kept going through my head, so I picked up my guitar and the rest of the song just came spilling out.”

Hagar adds, “I cried my eyes out after I wrote and played it back. It’s probably the most personal song that I’ve ever written and now, after just turning 75, I’m finally ready to release it.”

The video, which you can watch on Hagar’s official YouTube channel, features footage of Sammy and The Circle performing the song, along with a montage of photos and film clips of Hagar throughout his life.

The “Father Time” clip will be the final video released from Crazy Times. The album was released on CD and via digital formats on September 30, while standard black-vinyl and limited-edition red-vinyl LP versions will follow on October 28.

