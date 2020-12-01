Sammy Hagar to be featured in virtual holiday benefit for City of Hope charity today

Credit: Leah Steiger

Sammy Hagar is among the artists who will take part in a virtual holiday benefit for the City of Hope charity that will stream live today, December 1, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center focusing on helping people with cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

The fundraiser will feature music and comedy performances, as well as celebrity guest appearances. In addition, a two-hour pre-show experience, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, will offer viewers the chance to walk a virtual red carpet, join networking breakout rooms, have their digital caricatures drawn and more.

The holiday benefit’s lineup also includes Kiefer Sutherland, Aloe Blacc and Pentatonix, while comic Ben Gleib will host the festivities.

The event marks the first time that City of Hope’s various corporate industry groups, which usually work independently of each other, are uniting in support of a single fundraiser.

Tickets for the bash are available now; for more information, visit CityofHope.org/holidaybenefit.

By Matt Friedlander

