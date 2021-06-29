Sammy Hagar to play four-show Las Vegas residency this fall, featuring lots of musical friends

Courtesy of The STRAT

Sammy Hagar will bring a Cabo Wabo Cantina-style party to Las Vegas at a just-announced four-date residency at The STRAT Theater, taking place on October 29 and 30 and November 5 and 6.

The Sammy Hagar and Friends shows will feature the Red Rocker performing with a rotating cast of his musical pals. The intimate venue, which is located at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, has an 800-person capacity, including 300 general admission floor seats.

The first two concerts will feature Hagar playing with his current group The Circle, which also includes founding Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, acclaimed rock drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson of Sammy’s longtime backing band, The Wabos. Anthony and Johnson also are confirmed to perform with Hagar on November 5 and 6. Other special guests will be announced at a later date.

“I’ve been searching the Las Vegas Strip trying to find the right room, ambience and partners to create a very special Cabo Wabo birthday bash type environment for my band members and musician friends to create the ultimate party residency,” says Hagar in a statement. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ‘Sammy and Friends.’ You all know the rules. There aren’t any.”

Tickets for Sammy’s Vegas concerts go on sale to the general public this Thursday, June 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of Hagar’s fan club can purchase pre-sale tickets now, while members of The STRAT resort’s True Rewards program can buy tickets beginning Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

Limited VIP packages also are available that include a meet & greet and photo with Hagar, a signed bottle of Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, Sammy Hagar and Friends merch, early admission, and more.

