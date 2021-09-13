Sammy Hagar to play free Las Vegas concert next week to celebrate his new line of canned cocktails

Credit: Zan Passante

Sammy Hagar is launching a new alcoholic beverage venture called Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. featuring sparkling rum cocktails in a can, and he’ll celebrate the new drink line with a special free concert in Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 22.

The show, which will feature the Red Rocker performing with his band The Circle, will take place on the rooftop of the Paris Las Vegas hotel at the Beer Park bar, beginning at sunset, 6:30 p.m. local time.

Fifty pairs of free tickets will be given out to Hagar fans who register at RedRocker.com. Registrations will be accepted until midnight ET on Thursday, September 16. You must be at least 21 years of age to enter. Winners, who will be selected by a random drawing, will be announced this Friday, September 17.

Meanwhile, Hagar also is giving away a signed electric guitar via a contest on Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co.’s Instagram. To enter, visit Instagram.com/SBBCCo and post your best inspirational motto.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. drinks are available in four flavors — Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill. The cocktails, which are made with made with Hagar’s Beach Bar Rum, will go on sale this month in California, Texas and Nevada, will be available in several other states soon.

“Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co.’s sparkling rum cocktails will make you want to dip your toes in the sand,” says Hagar in a statement. “You’ll want to throw these cocktails in a cooler and take them to the beach, your pool party, out tailgating, and your backyard barbeque. They’re so good that they’re even going to be your favorite drink at your local bar.”

