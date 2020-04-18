Sam’s Club Offering “Hero Shopping Hours”

In a move to help out the essential workers who are continuing to work through the coronavirus pandemic, Sam’s Clun has begun “Hero Shopping Hours” to medical employees. Starting Sunday, healthcare workers can shop whether they have a membership or not from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. The initiative became a nationwide thing after several managers opened their doors to healthcare workers and first responders at individual stores. The Hero Hours will continue at Sam’s Club until further notice. What first responders do you know that are on the front lines?