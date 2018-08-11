Samsung Announces Galaxy Note 9

Samsung has unveiled the latest addition to its smartphone lineup, the new Galaxy Note 9, offering a 6.4-inch screen and 128 gigabytes of storage in the standard model.

Samsung’s launch is coming at a time when they saw a fall in the mobile unit’s operating profit, and their hope is to attract iPhone users.

The Note 9, which touts an all-day battery life, will hit stores on August 24th and is available for pre-order starting today.

Will you be upgrading your current Samsung device? Will you make the jump from an iPhone to the Galaxy Note 9? What factors weigh into your decision when choosing a device?