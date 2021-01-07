Samsung Has A Monster Of A TV Headed Our Way

The Consumer Electronic Show is almost upon us, which means it’s time to learn about some wildly ambitious and expensive TVs! Samsung got the party started yesterday by announcing a line of new TVs coming in 2021. There are more traditional 4K and 8K QLED sets that look very nice, but we’re going to focus on the new Micro LED line from Samsung. Originally launched in Korea last year, Samsung is bringing its 110-inch behemoth to the west in 2021 along with “smaller” 99-inch and 88-inch models. No price was given, but it’s worth noting that the Korean price from last year came out to about $156,000 USD. It also comes with a solar-powered remote.