Sandi Is All Lit Up Last night we had the pleasure of being on hand for the lighting of Sandi, West Palm Beach’s 700 ton sand Christmas tree! Isn’t she beautiful? You can follow her @SandiTreeWPB #jenandbill#SandiTree#SandiTreeWPB SHARE RELATED CONTENT Garth Is On Sunday Want To Be Scared By A Velociraptor? Would You Eat at a Restaurant That Bans Cell Phones? How To Make Mistletoe Margaritas The USDA Says to Throw Away Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Elton John Cancels Concert 30 Minutes After It Was Supposed To Start