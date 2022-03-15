Sandra Bullock Is Taking a Break From Acting

While promoting her latest movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock said she is taking a break from acting. She is not sure how long of a break but she does know one thing, she wants to be, in the place that makes me happiest. She said she wants to be home with her babies and her family. Her kids are 12 and 10 years old. What does she want to do with her kids? Service their every need including their social calendar. Her new movie, Lost City is in theaters March 25. What age would you like to go back in time with your kids for a do-over?