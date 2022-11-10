Santa Claus Is Coming to Town! Gardens Mall To Be Exact!

Let the holidays commence! Santa Claus is coming to town during Santa’s Arrival Parade at The Gardens Mall on Friday, November 11 at 6 p.m. To kick off the holiday season, the Palm Beach Gardens High School marching band will lead jolly Ol’ Saint Nick to his throne in Santa’s Enchanted Garden in the Grand Court.

When Santa arrives, guests can send their wishes to him and capture the holiday magic during Photos With Santa, available during all mall hours from November 12 to December 24. Photo reservations are encouraged and can be made on The Gardens Mall’s website. Walk-ups are also welcomed. Santa will be joined by holiday stilt walkers on the weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (times may vary). Celebrate tradition and all things magical this holiday season at The Gardens Mall!

What: Santa’s Arrival Parade and Photos With Santa

Where: Grand Court at The Gardens Mall

When: Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11 through Saturday, December 24

More: Santa will also welcome furry friends this season. Pet Photos With Santa will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 27 and December 4, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 11, and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 18. Pet photos are by reservation only. Visit thegardensmall.com for details, pricing, and to reserve times.