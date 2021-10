Photo: Hunter St. George 2000 🎅❤

Santa Claus will return to Macy’s this year after skipping last holiday season due to COVID-19 restrictions. The bad news: Children may meet with Santa by appointment only.

Macy’s announced it is bringing back Santa at its New York, San Francisco and Chicago locations. However, visitors must book appointments to meet with Santa in order to allow for better social distancing protocols.

Find out about making your appt here! Macy’s SantaLand

(InternationalBusinessTimes)