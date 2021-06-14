Santana announces 2021 Blessings and Miracles Tour, named after band’s upcoming album

Courtesy of Santana

In April, Carlos Santana announced that his band will play three new eight-show Las Vegas engagements that will take place later this year, and now the guitar legend has announced plans for a new 2021 fall U.S. trek dubbed the Blessings and Miracles Tour.

The 15-date outing begins September 11 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and runs through an October 2 show in Durant, Oklahoma.

Besides playing hits and fan favorites spanning the band’s entire 50-plus-year career, Santana also will perform some brand-new songs that will appear on their upcoming studio album, Blessings and Miracles.

Tickets for the tour dates will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 18. Presale tickets for most of the shows will be available on Tuesday, June 15, starting at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Santana.com for more information.

In March, Carlos told ABC Audio that the Blessings and Miracles album will feature a guest appearance by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, and a pair of tunes written by acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren. He also said that Steve Winwood and Living Colour singer Corey Glover may appear on the record.

As previously reported, Santana’s 2021 Las Vegas shows, which take place at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, are scheduled for August 25-September 4, November 3-14 and December 1-12.

Here are the dates for the Blessings and Miracles Tour:

9/11 — Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center

9/12 — Bethlehem, PA, The Wind Creek Event Center

9/14 — Richmond, VA, Altria Theater

9/15 — Wilmington, NC, North Waterfront Park Amphitheatre

9/17 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

9/19 — Estero, FL, Hertz Arena

9/21 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

9/22 — Simpsonville, SC, CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

9/24 — Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

9/25 — Augusta, GA, The James Brown Arena

9/26 — Brandon, MS, Brandon Amphitheater

9/28 — Chattanooga, TN, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

9/29 — Franklin, TN, First Bank Amphitheater

10/1 — Tulsa, OK, Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

10/2 — Durant, OK, Choctaw Grand Theater

