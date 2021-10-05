Santana announces 2022 Las Vegas residency dates; watch lyric video for band’s “Whiter Shade of Pale” cover

Credit: Roberto Finizio

Carlos Santana and his famous band have extended their long-running Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino well into the spring of 2022.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced two new eight-performance engagements of their “An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live” show, running from January 26 through February 6 and from May 18 to May 29.

Tickets for all of Santana‘s new performances go on sale to the general public this Saturday, October 9, at 10 a.m. local time via House of Blues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com and Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Citi card members can buy pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, October 6, at 10 a.m. PT; visit CitiPrivatePass.com for more information. The House of Blues and Live Nation pre-sales will begin Thursday, October 7, at 10 a.m. PT.

Part of the money from the tickets sold for Santana’s Las Vegas shows will benefit the Milagro Foundation, the charity Carlos co-founded that helps young people in impoverished communities around the world. Some of the proceeds also will be donated to the House of Blues’ Music Forward Foundation, which uses music to help young people develop life skills.

The band also has two other previously announced eight-show stands this year at the House of Blues Las Vegas that are scheduled from November 3 to November 14 and from December 1 to December 12. Visit Santana.com to check out the group’s full schedule.

As previously reported, Santana’s latest studio album, the star-studded Blessing and Miracles, will be released on October 15. The band recently debuted a lyric video for one of the tracks, a cover of the Procol Harum classic “Whiter Shade of Pale” featuring vocals by Steve Winwood.

