Santana announces “Blessings and Miracles” North American spring tour kicking off in March

Santana released its latest studio album, the star-studded Blessings and Miracles, in October, and now the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band led by guitar legend Carlos Santana has announced dates for a spring 2022 North American tour in support of the record.

The Blessings and Miracles Tour gets underway on March 25 in Kennewick, Washington, and currently is mapped out through an April 16 concert in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

The shows will feature Santana performing hits and other memorable tunes from throughout the group’s 50-plus-year career, as well as selections from Blessings and Miracles.

Tickets for some shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets to select concerts will be available starting on Tuesday, December 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Santana.com for more information.

News of the new 2022 tour dates comes just a few days after Carlos canceled his planned December concerts in Las Vegas because he had to undergo what was described as an “unscheduled heart procedure.” “I’m gonna be taking time out for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and I rest….so that when I play for you, I will play the way I’m used to and give you 150%,” Carlos said in a video statement. “I wouldn’t show up unless I can do that.”

As previously reported, Blessings and Miracles features collaborations with Steve Winwood, Matchbox Twenty‘s Rob Thomas, Diane Warren, G-Eazy, Living Colour‘s Corey Glover, Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett and late jazz great Chick Corea.

Besides the Blessings and Miracles tour, Santana’s 2022 schedule also includes Las Vegas residency performances in January, February and May, and a North American co-headlining tour with Earth, Wind & Fire running from June to August.

