Santana celebrating 10th anniversary of Las Vegas residency next week; extends residency through November

Next Wednesday, May 18, marks the 10th anniversary of Santana‘s first Las Vegas residency show at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and coinciding with the occasion, the band will launch its latest engagement at the venue that night.

Carlos Santana and his group also have extended their An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live Vegas residency into the fall of 2022 with two newly announced eight-date series of concerts, taking place in September and November.

Tickets for all of the new performances go on sale to the general public this Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. local time via HouseofBlues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com and Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Citi card members and Santana fan club members can buy pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. PT; visit CitiPrivatePass.com and and Santana.com for more information. House of Blues, Live Nation, MGM Rewards and Ticketmaster pre-sales will begin Thursday, May 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

Part of the money from the tickets sold for Santana’s Las Vegas shows will benefit the Milagro Foundation, the charity Carlos co-founded that helps young people in impoverished communities around the world. Some of the proceeds also will be donated to the House of Blues’ Music Forward Foundation, which uses music to help young people develop life skills.

Besides the Vegas shows, Santana will be mounting a major joint trek with Earth, Wind & Fire this summer dubbed Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour. The outing is scheduled from a June 17 concert in Chula Vista, California, through an August 27 performance in Tampa, Florida.

Here are all of the dates of Santana’s upcoming Las Vegas residency dates:

May: 18, 20-22, 25, 27-29

September: 14, 16-18, 21, 23-25

November: 2, 4-6, 9, 11-13

