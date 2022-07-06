Santana Collapses On Stage

Oh no….Rock legend Carlos Santana is recovering after collapsing during a performance last night. Doctors say the 74-year-old guitarist was overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration when he collapsed about an hour into the show at the Pine Knob Music Theater near Detroit. Medical staff attended to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer before he was carried offstage. Santana’s manager said he was taken to an emergency room for observation and was “doing well.” We hope he’ll be better soon. Santana is scheduled to play on the iThink Financial Amphitheater on August 26th.